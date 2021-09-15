Tourism businesses hail 'busiest summer ever'; Suspended sentence for violent attack; Pauline McLynn lends support to greyhound charity; Heartbreak for Cork in All-Ireland senior camogie final; Kilbrittain beat Arigdeen Rangers in derby

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Tourism businesses hail 'busiest summer ever'
• Pauline McLynn lends support to greyhound charity
• Man in court over Clonakilty graffiti
• Coomhola teacher's song for cancer fundraiser
• Suspended sentence for violent attack
In Sport:
• Heartbreak for Cork in All-Ireland senior camogie final
• Kilbrittain beat Arigdeen Rangers in derby
• Carbery JAHC champs Clon back on track
• Bantry Bay win U12 schoolgirls' league
In Life & Community:
• Drimoleague man and head of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly, reflects on the heartbreak of the pandemic
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1