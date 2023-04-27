Tour de Picnic offers people chance to get tickets to sold-out festival

GETTING to Electric Picnic this year is as easy as riding a bicycle – that is if you're willing to cycle 80km to get there.

The Tour de Picnic is an initiative started by the festival as a way to help raise funds for charity, while also offering weekend passes to those who sign up.

Participants will be required to raise €450 (including registration) for charity before completing either a 17km run or 80km cycle, with their weekend pass to the festival waiting for them at the finish line.

Ireland and Leinster rugby star Dan Sheehan is urging fans of the festival to run or cycle to raise vital funds for three children’s charities: Jack and Jill, Children’s Health Foundation and Childline by ISPCC.

'I’m delighted to be involved in Tour de Picnic this year and I’d urge anyone who can to get involved, whether it’s running or cycling, it’s all a bit of fun and will really help raise vital funds for three great children’s charities,' said Sheehan.

Among those donning lycra will be festival director Melvin Benn, who will join participants in departing from Tallaght Stadium on Friday 1st September.

'I will be taking part in Tour de Picnic once again this year, it really is such a fantastic start to the festival weekend. A weekend of great music and entertainment awaits at the finish line – and it is one less car on the road too!' said Benn.

The initiative operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with festival organisers expecting close to 1,000 participants this year.

To sign up and for more information, visit www.tourdepicnic.ie.