This weekend's events include the Shannonvale 5 mile, Glandore Yacht Club's special weekend, Timoleague Harvest Festival events, West Cork History Festival and Twelfth Night by Off the Ground Theatre.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

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Shannonvale 5 Mile - August 7th

Starting and finishing at Clonakilty Rugby Club, this exciting evening race will take runners through the roads of Shannonvale and Lyre, with a great atmosphere guaranteed from start to finish.

Start & Finish: Clonakilty Rugby Club

Chip Timing & Official Results

Refreshments afterwards at Clonakilty Rugby Club

Athletics Ireland Permitted Event

Race Start: 7:30pm

Registration from 5:30p

Entry Fee: €25

Minimum Age: 16+

Whether you’re racing for a PB or simply looking for a brilliant summer evening event, we’d love to see you there! Sign up here https://eventmaster.ie/event/xAd0tPyS91

Inaugural Alumni Event & Instructor Reunion at GHYC - Friday, August 7th – Sunday, August 9th

Glandore Harbour Yacht Club is hosting a special weekend reunion inviting back all former instructors and sailing course participants.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, August 7th, with a Pub Quiz at the Glandore Inn (+€10pp). Saturday, August 8th, features the Alumni Trophy Event (briefing at 12:30 pm) followed by an Alumni Dinner at the club at 7:30 pm (€60pp package).

The festivities wrap up on Sunday, August 9th, with a "Recovery" coffee and bacon roll at 10 am, before the Rocket House, Inbetweeners, and Gordon Cup racing event gets underway at 12:30 pm (+€15pp single handed / +€10pp double handed).

It's a fantastic chance to catch up with old friends and revisit your old stamping ground!

Timoleague Harvest Festival Presents: Catwalk Extravaganza - Friday, August 7th

Get ready for a night of fashion and fun at the Clonakilty Agri Conference Centre in Darrara, P85 AX52.

Starting from 7 pm, the event kicks off with a Cheese & Wine Reception, followed by an exciting array of trade stalls, local fashion retailers, and glam guidelines with insider style hacks hosted by MC Siobhan O'Mahony.

Tickets are €35 (available on Eventbrite), with proceeds going to Cancer Connect and the Timoleague Community (*Bar is cash only).

West Cork History Festival - Friday, August 7th – Sunday, August 9th

Exploring the theme Boundaries: setting them and crossing them, the 2026 West Cork History Festival returns to Inish Beg with an impressive lineup opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The action-packed weekend features historical talks across two venues (the Octagon and the Boathouse), local film screenings by Wombat Media, and specialised field trips - including guided e-bike tours, history walks, and sea kayaking. Individual, weekend, and field trip tickets are on sale now via the festival website.

Twelfth Night by Off the Ground Theatre - Saturday, August 8th

Experience a vibrant outdoor production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night as Off the Ground Theatre brings its unique Wonderland-inspired twist to Bandon Grammar School.

Running from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm, this open-air show blends live music, bold colors, and classic comedy.

Pack a picnic, a blanket, or a chair, and enjoy an evening of theater under the summer sky.

Tickets are €15/£15 for adults, €12/£12 for concessions, and €5/£5 for under-21s.