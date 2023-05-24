‘Too simplistic to put all water issues on us’

THERE was mixed reaction to a Teagasc-organised Timoleague Catchment open day last week.

The event, among other things, was held to showcase research being undertaken at the site to assess the nitrates directive measures by studying the influence that agriculture has on water quality.

For 12 years water quality and quantity has been monitored at a stream outlet-point continuously, and most recent results have encouragingly found that ‘N’ levels have reduced by almost 20% between 2019 and 2022, with levels falling on a consistent basis over the last three years, at a time when cow numbers had increased.

Among those who attended was Zoe Kavanagh, head of the National Dairy Council who said: ‘I was impressed to see first-hand the instruments used on-farm to capture an unrivalled data-set of soil and water metrics.

‘This has allowed farmers to actively understand the impact of their farming practice in the West Cork area of well drained soils and adapt to ensure local waterways are protected in the form of ecology and quality. The NDC believes a collaborative, data-driven approach between farmer and scientist will yield positive outcomes for Irish waterways over time.’

Chairman of Barryroe co-op and local dairy farmer Peter Fleming highlighted the complex reasons behind water quality. Addressing the group he said there were far more factors involved than just farm run-off or nitrogen being spread on farms.

‘Attributing the problem to farmers is far too simplistic,’ he said.

‘Science is on our side, and farmers have shown they will adapt if they’re given the opportunity. Getting rid of cows isn’t the solution. We’re not the environmental terrorists some like to portray us as and all we ask for is a fair trial,’ he said.

West Cork IFA dairy chair Ger Lehane felt there has been little credit given to farmers for the results achieved.

‘Progress is being made but we don’t feel it’s being acknowledged, neither is credit being given to the food that is being produced in the catchment area.

‘The time has come to ask if we continue that food production, or instead tick all the environmental boxes,’ he said.

Aoife Healy O’Driscoll, farm sustainability lead of Carbery who also attended, added: ‘The trends from Timoleague are going in the right direction, but we can ill-afford to take our foot off the pedal at this time of critical decisions being made around derogation and water quality protection.’