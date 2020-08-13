Today's flooding caused severe damage to Ross roads and homes

THIS morning’s flooding in Rosscarbery and surrounding areas has caused severe damage to local roads and property, Cork County Council has said today.

Following the high intensity rainfall event overnight, localised flooding occurred on the N-71 at Rosscarbery and Connonagh and on the R-597 between Rosscarbery and Glandore.

The run-off resulting from the heavy rain also affected some local roads between Rosscarbery and Connonagh.

Unfortunately, the flooding has impacted some properties in that area also. The N-71 at Connonagh has now been reopened, but traffic diversions are still in place around the N-71 in Rosscarbery.

Cork County Council’s roads department and fire service staff have been working hard since early morning to try to alleviate the flooding, insofar as possible and to carry out necessary repair works. Staff have also been delivering sandbags to affected properties.

Further rain is forecast between until 6pm today and over the coming days. However, it is not possible to predict how that will impact the areas affected by this morning’s event.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain and not to drive through flood waters. Property owners are advised to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.

‘There is extensive damage to roads and property in the area and motorists and all road users are advised to exercise extreme caution on roadways that have been affected,’ the Council said today.

‘While flood waters may have abated, road edges may have been washed away or been undermined so extreme care is necessary. As the clean-up of the damage continues the extent of the damage to the roads in the area is becoming clearer however it is too early to put an exact figure on the cost of the damage.’