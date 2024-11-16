Timoleague strike gold once again

EVERYONE in Timoleague, and especially the dedicated local Tidy Towns committee, were in celebratory mood last Friday when Timoleague retained their gold medal and increased their marks significantly on last year.

It was an early start for chairperson Marian O’Callaghan, accompanied by fellow committee members Marie McCarthy and Mary Crowley, who made the journey to Croke Park for the national awards ceremony.

Excitement was at fever pitch as the medal winners were announced. The bronze medal winners were listed first and then the silver winners. There was no mention of Timoleague on those two lists - either Timoleague had gone off the radar or was on the gold medal list! A shout of jubilation that could be heard back in Timoleague reverberated around the auditorium as Timoleague was listed as a gold medal winner for Cork West.Timoleague was awarded a record 383 marks, an increase of 11 on last year’s total. Ballincollig, who won the overall title of Ireland’s tidiest town, received 386 marks. When put in context, Timoleague was just three marks behind, which is a phenomenal achievement. Timoleague also received a highly commended award, with a county second prize, sandwiched in between Rosscarbery (384) and Clonakilty (381).

The travellers returned to the village at 8pm to an enthusiastic reception from Tidy Towns representatives and dedicated local volunteers. All were at pains to stress that this achievement would not have been possible without the fantastic local community involvement.

This award has been many years in the making and former officers and committee members, past and present, were fondly remembered for their contribution.