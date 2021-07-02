Timoleague man in energy deal with Clare firm

A GLOBAL renewable service provider, which is headed up by a West Cork man, has announced a new partnership with a Clare firm.

Energy developer and distributor BayWa r.e, whose country manager is Timoleague native Declan Cullinane, has partnered with renewable energy company Rengen Power, headquartered in Ennis.

Together, BayWa r.e. and Rengen aim to develop and deliver 350 MW of wind capacity over the next three years and are set to play a significant role in wind farm development in Ireland. The partnership will explore opportunities to develop new renewable energy projects across the country.

Declan Cullinane said: ‘We are delighted to expand our presence in the Irish market with this key partnership. Passionate about providing energy sources for a low carbon future, Rengen Power is the perfect partner for us as we seek to step up our involvement in Ireland.’

‘We share a similar grass roots story, and our development approach and ethos when it comes to our environmental responsibilities are very much aligned to building strong collaborative relationships with local communities,’ he added.

The partnership will take BayWa r.e.’s current project pipeline in Ireland to 600 MW. This will provide subsidy-free projects to support the Irish government’s 70% renewable by 2030, according to the companies.

BayWa r.e. has been active in the Irish market since 2019. In the UK and Ireland, the company operates more than 2.3 GW of combined wind and solar projects with a team of 115 people.