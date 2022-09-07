Timoleague farm to host renewables discussion

A FARM discussion covering renewables and water quality is set to take place next week in Timoleague.

West Cork Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association is hosting the second in its series of farm-related meetings, walks and discussions.

The group will meet at Kevin Collins' farm at Gurranes, Timoleague on Tuesday September 13th at 11.30am.

Eileen Calnan, chairperson, has said that the meeting will be 'an engaged lively look at the local situation around water quality and renewables.'

Attendees will hear from Barry Caslin and Oisin Coakley of Teagasc, who will explain options available for farmers in relation to solar, wind and water quality.

According to Eileen, Collins' farm was chosen due to his experience producing a brand of Molaga honey, and she said that it is 'a great opportunity to hear and see how West Cork farmers can understand what's being asked of them and what their options are.'

The Collins farm can be found at the Eircode P72 KP30.