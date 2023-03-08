Time for some maturity

MANY thought it would never happen. They believed that the EU and Britain would never come to an agreement on anything, ever again. But this week they appeared to be on the same page at last – the page headed The Windsor Framework.

After years of bitter back-biting and snide comments, it was refreshing to see both sides acting as ‘grown ups’ and coming together to make a deal on trade in a post-Brexit Northern Ireland.

We can only hope that all the parties in Northern Ireland can now show the same maturity as they peruse the finer details of the new-look Protocol and find their way to getting back to business in Stormont before the citizens of the North lose total faith in the political process.