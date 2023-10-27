Tidal flooding in Rosscarbery and Timoleague

SPRING tidal flooding occurred in Rosscarbery and Timoleague earlier this evening.

Cork County Council had warned of the potential for flooding in coastal areas due to a combination of forecasted storm surges and tidal predictions.

Spring tides occur twice per month during full or new moons — when the Earth, sun, and moon are nearly in alignment. This means average tidal ranges are slightly larger.

The Council is advising people to stay high, 'stay dry and stay back from coastal locations, rivers and streams.'

Some areas of Cork city have also flooded, while the Council continue to carry out usual precautions at known risk locations.