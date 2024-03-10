Threw phone and 'deal bags' out of car window

A MAN who sought to evade detection by throwing his mobile phone and five deal bags out the window of his car had an eight-month prison sentence suspended at Bantry Circuit Court.

The appellant Kieron Enright of Knockavoher, Leap, received the prison sentence at Skibbereen District Court in September 2021. He had been convicted of having cannabis in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply at Knockanenacrohy, Leap on July 22nd, 2020.

Recognisances were fixed for an appeal, barrister Peter O’Flynn told Judge Helen Boyle, and his client submitted himself to 20 urinalysis tests over the last few years.

‘He has engaged with Arbour House,’ said Mr O’Flynn, who also pointed out that it was his client’s first offence for sale or supply.

‘He has not come to the attention of the gardaí since,’ he added

. Taking the level of urinalysis into consideration and the fact that the appellant is attending addiction counselling, the circuit court judge affirmed the district court order, but suspended it.