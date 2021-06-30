Three on board yacht rescued by Baltimore's lifeboat crew

Baltimore’s lifeboat crew were involved in a midnight rescue last night, Tuesday June 29th.

At 11.32pm the volunteer crew were tasked by the Coast Guard to go to the assistance of three people on board a 38ft yacht that developed engine failure.

The vessel was located about 17 miles off Baltimore Harbour, where the coxswain Aidan Bushe decided that the attachment of a tow would the safest way to assist the casualties.

They began the return journey before 1am and they were safely back at base by 3.30am.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat including the coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Brendan Cottrell, Colin Whooley, Kieran Collins, Don O’Donovan and Brian McSweeney.

Conditions throughout the call were calm with a northerly force 2 wind, no sea swell and good visibility.

‘If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard,’ was the advice given by the lifeboat’s press officer Kate Callanan.