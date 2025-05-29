Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Three new exhibitions at Cnoc Buí Arts Centre

May 29th, 2025 10:04 AM

Three new exhibitions at Cnoc Buí Arts Centre Image

Share this article

THREE compelling new exhibitions are due to open at Cnoc Buí in Union Hall, exploring themes of nature, motherhood through felt, painting, drawing, and mixed media.

Self-taught artist Úna Keating presents a vivid and tactile exploration of the Lee Valley’s landscapes in her exhibition Perspectives from the Ditch.

Working with felt and wool on hand-crafted Joomchi paper canvases, Keating’s work is a celebration of the natural world as seen from the ditches and hedgerows that surround her home.

Through her drawings and paintings, Jo Ashby reflects on the delicate persistence of nature in Fragile Beauty.

Ashby’s meticulous pencil work invites viewers to look closely at the overlooked and unremarked—the wild gardens, hedgerows, and unassuming flora that endure despite human disruption.

Featuring work by Bríd Moynahan, Julianne Guinee, Caleb Butterly, and Jessica Baron, Motherlands presents a raw, multifaceted exploration of Irish motherhood.

Each artist delves into the complexities of maternal experience, moving beyond traditional, idealised depictions to reveal intimate stories of love, loss, and identity.

The exhibitions will run until June 2nd.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended