Theatre in Allihies this weekend

THE Crow’s Old Gold, a play written by Carina McNally and presented by Strive Theatre premieres at Lehanmore Community Centre, Allihies this weekend. It tells a story set on a windswept rock near Dursey Island, where legend claims the great blacksmithing god Goibhniú once forged his enchanted weapons. Past and present collide in a story of myth, superstition, and personal reckoning. The Crow’s Old Gold delves into the folklore of the Gaibhleann Gabha, the Hag of Beara, and the ancient spirits said to inhabit the rugged coast of West Cork and Kerry.

At the heart of the play are two women, bound by fate to this mystical land. Grainne, a sharp-tongued local shop assistant, knows everyone’s business and isn’t shy about sharing it. She’s practical, grounded, and skeptical of old superstitions. Maree, a woman from Cavan, has journeyed to the Beara Peninsula with a deep sense of purpose to make an offering to the legendary forge before facing a life-altering surgery. As she immerses herself in the ancient lore of the Dé Danann, she seeks meaning, strength, and perhaps even a sign from the old gods. The Crow’s Old Gold explores the enduring power of myth and the ways in which the past continues to shape the present. It runs this Saturday May 31st and Sunday June 1st. Bookings via tcog.brownpapertickets.com