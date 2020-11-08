Third drugs haul in West Cork on Friday

Gardaí in West Cork have today announced details of a drugs seizure - worth €27,000 - that occurred on November 6th.

Just after 6pm on Friday evening, Gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house just outside of Dunmanway Town.

During the course of the search, the garda dog Rex indicated to his handler that there was something in the attic that warranted further inspection.

As a result, Gardaí found a grow house in the attic which contained €16,800 of suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth, €10,500 of suspected cannabis herb and €175 of suspected ecstasy.

Gardaí also seized fans, lights and a ventilation system. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

In last 10 days the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit have discovered three grow houses in various parts of the West Cork Division - namely Union Hall, Inchigeela and Dunmanway - with suspected drugs worth an estimated €70,000 being seized.