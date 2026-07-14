Three children rescued from rip current difficulty in early July

THREE children had a lucky escape last week after getting in caught in a rip current at Inchydoney Beach.

The rescue occurred at approximately 12.50pm on Thursday July 2nd when a lifeguard on duty on the eastern side of the beach entered the water to go to their aid.

A spokesperson for Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association said that the children had been playing in the water with two bodyboards.

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‘The tide was falling with a two-foot swell and a moderate south-westlerly wind. The lifeguards entered the water with their rescue board and went quickly out to the three children, who found themselves in the rip and unable to return to the beach themselves.

‘Our IRB (Inshore Rescue Boat) was coming back from a patrol which took them to Duneen and saw a second lifeguard who was on the west beach enter the water to provide additional assistance.

‘The IRB pulled up alongside and the children were recovered. They returned towards the eastern beach and post rescue checks on the children were provided by another lifeguard.’

While the children were shaken by the incident no medical assistance was required and they rejoined their parents on the beach.

‘We would like to comment the lifeguards’ vigilance, speed of response and competency in and out of the water. This rescue lasted just a few minutes and showcases the value of choosing lifeguarded beaches this summer.’

Cork County Council’s Beach Lifeguard Service is operating full-time for the months of July and August across 12 county beaches from 10am to 7pm and will run for the first two weekends of September.