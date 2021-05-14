Three Castles café reopens as couple relocate from NYC

IN the midst of a global pandemic, a top chef and a food blogger relocated from New York to West Cork and are now offering a unique dining experience at the Three Castle Head café.

The café at Dunlough – at the tip of the Mizen Peninsula – will be open to private parties of six every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while in-home dining can be catered from Tuesday to Thursday.

Davitt Conroy, who is from Douglas, has already devoted one decade of his life to creating private dining experiences for guests on yachts chartered across the Caribbean, Mediterranean and East Coast of the US.

Before that he worked with chef Ben Pollinger at the Michelin-starred restaurant Oceana and subsequently cooked for the New York elite.

In New York, Davitt met Anna, a food blogger who also worked in customer service, and together they found they had the perfect skill set to establish Chef Davitt.

A five-week trip to Ireland, last year, to visit his dad, Frank, in Castletownbere persuaded the couple that West Cork was the place for them and their eight-week-old daughter, Nóra.

Their return to New York confirmed their suspicions and within seven weeks they had packed up and were back in Castletownbere.

In October, the couple moved to a winter-let in Schull, where Davitt – who knew the Ungerer family – broached the subject of using their café at Three Castle Head for production purposes.

When the lockdown eased at Christmas, the Ungerer family were amenable to the couple doing a pop-up and it proved to be an instant success.

Now that the Covid-19 restrictions are easing once again, Davitt said they are looking forward to re-opening and offering menus made from organic, seasonal and flavoursome ingredients from West Cork’s top-quality producers.

For further information contact [email protected] or call Anna on 087 461 1415.