The Southern Star most-read of 2023

THE Southern Star covers all aspects of West Cork life, and so it comes as no shock that the focus of our most-read online stories of 2023 revolves around some of the highs and lows experienced in our local community over the past year.

The top story from 2023 was about a Bandon farmer who had to dispose of all stock on 'one of worst farms' inspectors had visited.

1. Farmer to dispose of all stock on 'one of worst farms' inspectors had visited

A Bandon farmer was directed to dispose of all his animals back in March of this year after veterinary inspectors found three dead cattle rotting on his farm during one visit.

An inspector described it as 'one of the worst farms' he had visited.

2. Fair City actress puts down roots in Union Hall

Actress and organic food pioneer Fiona York made Southern Star headlines earlier in the year.

After a career that has seen her rub shoulders with the likes of Paul Newman, Robert Morley, Joan Woodward and John Huston, tread the boards in several countries at the highest level, and become a household name on national television, she lives in her home in Union Hall, where she contentedly grows all her own vegetables.

3. Riptide warning for swimmers as four are rescued

Over the summer months of 2023, a riptide warning had to be issued after four swimmers were rescued in two separate incidents in West Cork on the same weekend.

Thankfully, the lifeguards on duty spotted the swimmers in trouble and were successfully able to rescue them but going into the summer of 2024 we should be more careful about our water safety.

Riptides can be difficult to spot, but sometimes appear as a channel of flat, darker water surrounded by churning, choppy water on the sea’s surface – so may be confused as a safe swimming spot.

Listen to our podcast with some of West Cork's lifeguards here.

4. Colin Farrell calls a West Cork town his favourite in Ireland

Colin Farrell called Castletownbere his favourite town in Ireland during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in America back in March of this year.

He loved the landscape, and said that 'it's also where I did my first professional job when I was 20 or 21 and I've been back there since, I've taken my kids there so that place holds a special place in my heart.'

5. Many tributes to ‘fearless and committed’ Ray on his retirement

The district courts in West Cork will be ‘quieter and duller’ without Bantry-based solicitor Ray Hennessy, according to Judge James McNulty.

The judge was speaking following Mr Hennessy’s surprise announcement at a March sitting of Clonakilty District Court that he was retiring from the legal profession after 42 years as a solicitor in West Cork – plenty of people in West Cork read about his retirement, which must be testament to the work he did during his career!