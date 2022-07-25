PODCAST: Lifesavers - the people keeping West Cork's coastlines safe

Good weather and great beaches - West Cork is a haven for swimmers and holidaymakers, but the sea can pose problems for anyone who enters it.

On this week's In The News Podcast, Dylan Mangan speaks to Cork County Council lifeguards who spend the summer months looking after beachgoers in more ways than one. We learn about rip currents, jellyfish stings, and the best ways to stay safe in the sea.

Dylan also chats to Thomas Neville, a member of the Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association, who provide support to the lifeguards at the beach - and help prevent any tragedies in two dangerous channels either side of the beach.

Lifesavers: the people keeping West Cork's coastlines safe is written, edited and presented by Dylan Mangan.