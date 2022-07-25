News

PODCAST: Lifesavers - the people keeping West Cork's coastlines safe

July 25th, 2022 9:05 AM

By Dylan Mangan

Share this article

Good weather and great beaches - West Cork is a haven for swimmers and holidaymakers, but the sea can pose problems for anyone who enters it.

On this week's In The News Podcast, Dylan Mangan speaks to Cork County Council lifeguards who spend the summer months looking after beachgoers in more ways than one. We learn about rip currents, jellyfish stings, and the best ways to stay safe in the sea.

Dylan also chats to Thomas Neville, a member of the Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association, who provide support to the lifeguards at the beach - and help prevent any tragedies in two dangerous channels either side of the beach.

Lifesavers: the people keeping West Cork's coastlines safe is written, edited and presented by Dylan Mangan.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.