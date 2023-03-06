Colin Farrell calls a West Cork town his favourite in Ireland

COLIN Farrell has called Castletownbere his favourite town in Ireland, during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in America.

Farrell joined the show along with The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson to chat about the film ahead of the upcoming Oscar ceremony this weekend.

The conversation turned to what the pair like about Los Angeles, with band leader and comedian Reggie Watts eventually asking the pair what their favourite place in Ireland was.

'There's a town, at one stage was the second biggest white fish port in Europe, and it's called Castletownbere,' said Colin Farrell, who spent time in the West Cork town during the filming of Neil Jordan's Ondine.

'It's in a part of Ireland, down the south west, called the Beara Peninsula, and it's incredibly rugged, and can almost feel hostile, but not fully. The people are really extraordinary, and they're tough, but they are fundamentally so, so decent.

'But the landscape is beautiful, of course, and it's right on the lip of the Atlantic there,' he added.

'It's also where I did my first professional job when I was 20 or 21 and I've been back there since, I've taken my kids there so that place holds a special place in my heart.'