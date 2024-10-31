THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN SHOPS NOW: West Cork loses count to Mallow; How Haven won two in a row; West Cork Farming Awards Hall of Fame winner revealed

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now
IN NEWS
Conspiracy theories around Greenway meetings
Ballydehob's photographer to the stars
Claims that inshore trawling damaging stocks
Lack of cemetery space a grave concern
Farming awards: Hall of Fame winner revealed
IN LIFE
Gaggin's ICA celebrates 60th anniversary
IN SPORT
How Haven won two in a row
Kilmacs crowned Carbery champs
Rossa ladies prepare for Munster semi-final
Goleen see off scorchers
Rowntree replacement required at Munster
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe