The Puttnam Award ‘a fitting tribute’ to local cultural life

Cork county mayor, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, has described the Fastnet Film Festival ‘Puttnam Award’ as a fitting tribute celebrating the impact of David Puttnam and his Patsy to the cultural life of West Cork.

The new ‘Puttnam Award’, is a €20,000 short film award, in honour of David and Patsy Puttnam. The winning project will be filmed on the Cork section of the Wild Atlantic Way and will reflect the theme of ‘The New Normal.’

‘The Puttnam Award is fantastic news for Cork county, providing yet another opportunity to support amazing artistic talent and promote the natural beauty of the Cork countryside and Coast,’ Cllr Linehan said.

‘ It also serves an important role in celebrating the cultural impact David and Patsy Puttnam have had in West Cork and their role in the development of the Fastnet Film Festival This is a great opportunity to thank David Puttnam for his work in putting rural Cork and a host of talented young Corkonians on the big screen for ‘War of the Buttons’ 26 years ago – a source of great pride throughout the county.’

The Cork County Council supported Fastnet Film Festival has developed into one of Ireland’s premiere Film Festivals over the last 13 years, thanks in no small part to Producer David Puttnam and Patsy, who have lived in Skibbereen for over 25 years. David’s contributions to film include War of the Buttons (1994), and Midnight Express (1978), and have earned him 10 Oscars and 25 BAFTAs.

The call for entries for ‘The Puttnam Award’ opens on December 1st, with full details and application requirements available on the Fastnet Film Festival website www.fastnetfilmfestival.com from that date. The winning proposal will be announced at next year’s Film Festival, due to take place from May 26th-30th and the completed film will be screened at the Festival in 2022.