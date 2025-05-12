Terelton girl, Lauren O'Brien mourned after fatal accident

THE heartbroken family of 13-year-old Terelton teenager Lauren O’Brien, who was tragically killed while taking part in an Autograss event in Castletown-Kinneigh last Sunday afternoon, have thanked all those who came to her aid following the accident.

Lauren’s parents, Therese and Timmy, posted a warm and heartfelt tribute to their daughter on Rip.ie and thanked the emergency services, the Cork Autograss community and all those who helped their daughter following the accident.

A first-year student at McEgan College in Macroom, Lauren was described in an online tribute by the school as ‘a loveable rogue’ and ‘fun loving, kind, caring’.

‘Lauren was a beautiful girl. Her vivacious spirit and the ever-present twinkle in her eye will be fondly remembered forever by all at McEgan College. She will missed dearly by her classmates, friends and teachers and the entire school community.’

The school opened on Monday to allow students to come together and remember Lauren with over 40 attending.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) also attended, in order to support and advise teachers in helping students at this time.

Her former primary school, Coppeen National School said their school community is ‘heartbroken’ at the loss of their beloved past pupil: ‘Nothing but warm memories of a wonderful girl full of life, determination and positivity.’

A Junior driver CK 51, Lauren was passionate about motorsport and it is understood she may have crashed into a barrier during a heat at the race event at the track just outside Castletown-Kinneigh.

Both Cork Autograss Racing Club and the National Autograss Sport Association Ltd (NASA) offered their condolences to the O’Brien family, while the NASA safeguarding team will be offering their support to all involved.

Lauren is survived by her parents Therese and Timmy, brother Josh and sister Shannon, and her funeral arrangements at the had yet to be arranged at the time of going to press.

Her family have requested that donations be made to West Cork Rapid Response in lieu of flowers.

Meanwhile, gardaí are still continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding her death, which happened while she was taking part in a heat event at the race track. The accident occurred at approximately 3.30pm where it is believed her buggy went out of a control and hit a barrier.

Gardaí and emergency services including advanced paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene but Lauren was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later removed to CUH where a post-mortem took place on Monday.

‘Anyone who may have camera footage and were attending the event between 3pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,’ said a Garda spokesperson.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023- 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.’