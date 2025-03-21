Ten West Cork businesses, community groups and organisations leading the way in sustainability

WE shine a light on local West Cork businesses, community groups and organisations that are leading the way in sustainability and protecting our environment.

This article was featured in our Greener Living Winter 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

Tamsin Blackbourn, designer/clothier, Schull

Thoughtful design, minimal waste

THERE is no ‘away’ when we throw something out. It may leave our home, but it ends up somewhere – it’s not sustainable.

So says Tamsin Blackbourn, a clothier who designs and makes garments for women in her home studio near Schull.

‘The average consumption of garments per person in countries like Ireland is between 50 and 60 per year.

Clearly, none of us can wear out that number of clothes annually.

Over the last few decades, we’ve been trained by brands to regard shopping for clothes as a leisure activity which has little to do with expressing ourselves through fashion or investing in clothing that can last.

Shopping as an activity is used to make us feel better in the moment, to reward ourselves, to celebrate something, for entertainment or to console ourselves.

Such a lot of money is wasted on poor quality, that was never meant to last and ends up in landfill or is dumped on developing countries,’ pointed out Tamsin.

She has always worked with natural fibre fabrics: ‘Synthetic fabrics didn’t resonate, even before I understood their petrochemical origins and that they do not biodegrade and potentially will exist in some form, even if it’s in nano-particles, for ever more.

I use Irish linen, European cotton and wool.

Buttons are made of mother of pearl or corozo (from tagua nut) and I sew with 100% cotton thread.

Linen is used for linings; not only adding to the structure of the garment, it’s anti-static and the healthiest, most attuned material to wear next to the skin.

Ultimately, garments are made with materials that can entirely return to the earth. Craftsmanship is everything.

Taking the time to make something really well means it will endure. Garments are constructed using French seams, felled seams and hand-sewn hems.

This elevates the look and the experience of wearing, knowing it is as well-finished on the inside as the outside.’

She abhors waste: ‘I spend much longer than I could, tessellating pattern pieces to maximise the fabric usage and minimise the waste.

Smaller lengths are made into sleeveless tops, then those remnants are made into stripy or chequered bags.

After that, it’s patchwork and the tiniest strips and bits are used to stuff seat pads. Nothing is wasted.’

Sewing, along with other craft skills, should be taught in the same way that academic subjects are taught she feels.

‘Creativity is about problem solving, which is an essential life skill to develop for absolutely everyone in every walk of life. Craft activities are also recommended by medical professionals to alleviate stress and improve mental health. The fact that there is such demand for classes demonstrates the innate desire we humans have to make things with our hands. My sewing classes, hosted by Kilcoe Studios in Ballydehob, get fully booked early. Sewing as a skill is a sustainable practice for the planet as well as sustaining our wellbeing as humans.’

Ways to help clothes last longer: choose responsibly in the first place by not shopping in a frenzy.

Take a moment to consider what you need rather than what you are tempted by on impulse. Figure out how a garment will serve you before you add it to your wardrobe.

Spend more on quality, though this may not mean spending on ‘good’ labels necessarily.

Many luxury and high street brands allocate as much as 80% of the ticket price to marketing, advertising, influencers, overheads and mark ups to discount later.

For a smaller clothing company or artisan maker, it’s more likely that 80% goes into the actual materials and labour.

Repair them! Sew buttons back on, re-sew seams that have ripped, patch holes in jeans, darn socks and jumpers.

Mending is no longer something associated with disadvantage and shame - it reflects your sustainability values and spending time repairing a favourite garment is fun and actually increases the enjoyment we get wearing it and the memories attached.

Ithir at Cecas, Leap

AN ambitious project is in the pipeline for the village of Leap and its surrounds, satisfying a growing demand for sustainably grown, chemical-free food.

Green Skibbereen has been awarded a grant of €40,000 from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to help establish a shop called ‘Ithir’ (Irish for earth or soil) in the heart of West Cork, showcasing and retailing community-grown, chemical-free vegetables, herbs, plants, flowers and fruit from the gardens at Cecas (Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability) in Myross Wood as well as from gardens in the area, providing a valuable opportunity for local growers to sell their organic and chemical-free produce.

The shop will provide a choice of high-quality local produce for people who seek real, sustainable food that has not been imported or driven hundreds of miles to the point of sale.

The Ithir shop will proudly sell produce that has been grown or produced within a 15-mile radius.

The Ithir project will also establish an online platform for ‘click and collect’ for appropriate products for multiple producers.

Chair of Green Skibbereen, Trish Lavelle welcomed the funding and said: ‘West Cork has an incredible food scene.

Michelin-starred restaurants, markets and producers can access high-quality local produce from a range of small producers.

The Ithir project will provide not just a shop but a collective and collaborative way to market the best of West Cork.

The development of this shop will support and complement our educational work and events in the woodland, community garden and in the building (at Cecas).

And by promoting biodiversity-friendly farming practices and supporting our own vibrant community garden, people can learn more about the benefits of farming for nature and about climate-friendly food production through regular meet-the-producer events, food demonstrations and seasonal workshops.

‘Over the next few months we will be inviting local food producers and farmers to get involved with Ithir, so to find out more contact [email protected]’

Native, Ballydehob

Sustainability comes naturally at Native.

Simon and Didi Ronan moved to West Cork five years ago to set up a business that would offer sustainable accommodation for tourists, and a rewilding project.

Last September, they opened the doors of Native, a three-bedroom guesthouse in Ballydehob with ambitious expansion plans in the pipeline.

Native offers bed and breakfast in a traditional Irish farmhouse, with a focus on both sustainability and Irish design.

The couple wanted to create a distinctly Irish but also high-end experience, where guests can enjoy Irish hospitality and the best of Irish craft and design.

‘We wanted to create a West Cork experience that makes it easy for guests to enjoy the best the area has to offer.

For that we go the extra mile by curating a monthly guide of all events on, offering to book restaurants and taxis, and generally helping to curate guests stay depending on their interests – a bit like the Bean an Tí would have done in traditional B&Bs!’ says Didi.

Native aspires to be the gold standard of sustainability, and this ethos was applied in every aspect of the business including the development of the guesthouse through construction decisions including the use of natural materials like wood and hemp.

It’s also applied to the operation of the guesthouse by recycling, using an air-to-water heat pump, using local organic products, and using planet-friendly cleaning products.

The couple are also developing a rewilding project, where part of the company’s profits are re-invested in conservation and community engagement.

‘Native has secured planning permission for six cabins, the renovation of an activities barn, and is currently building a little wellness area with mobile sauna and plunge pools for guests.

The plan is to develop Native with different kinds of accommodation offerings, from short stays in guesthouse for guests enjoying a meal in the Chestnut or a gig in Levis’, to longer stays for guests hoping to discover the Mizen peninsula and the many other West Cork offerings,’ said Didi.

Ludgate, Skibbereen

An environmentally-conscious ethos

THE Ludgate digital hub in Skibbereen has always placed sustainability at its core, offering a workspace that not only fosters innovation but also helps reduce carbon emissions by allowing people to work locally.

And in a recent move to further reduce its carbon footprint, solar panels have been installed at the hub.

With 39 full-time members, Ludgate supports a mix of remote workers and entrepreneurs.

Of these, seven are employed by Dublin-based companies, while nine others work for businesses across Ireland.

The remaining members are entrepreneurs based in West Cork. By eliminating the need for long commutes, Ludgate members significantly cut down on fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment, explains hub manager Elma Connolly,

‘In November 2024 we installed a solar PV system to enhance our energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint. The system was installed to harness renewable energy, lower electricity costs, and contribute to environmental sustainability, and we expect to benefit from significant energy savings and increased energy independence. The system will help offset a substantial portion of our electricity consumption, making our operations more sustainable in the long run,’ said Elma.

Besides reducing travel, Ludgate has implemented several eco-friendly initiatives within its workspace.

A key change has been the switch to fully eco-friendly cleaning products throughout the building. Additionally, when selecting suppliers, Ludgate prioritises businesses that uphold high environmental standards.

Sustainable travel is another priority at Ludgate. Team members are encouraged to use public transport whenever possible and carpool to further minimise their carbon footprint.

These efforts align with Ludgate’s mission to create a more environmentally-conscious and responsible working environment.

‘Ludgate’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t just benefit its members but also supports the wider community by setting an example of how businesses can integrate eco-friendly practices into their operations. By continuing to make sustainable choices, Ludgate is helping to shape a greener future for West Cork and beyond,’ concluded Elma.

Farming for Nature

Aiming to help and inspire farmers

TWO West Cork women have written a book to support, encourage and inspire farmers who farm, or who wish to farm, in a way that will improve the natural health of the countryside.

Dr Emma Hart from Oysterhaven and Brigid Barry from Innishannon co-authored the recently launched Farming For Nature Handbook.

They themselves were inspired by regular requests to the non-profit Farming For Nature project from landowners, farmers, smallholders and growers wanting to learn how best to manage their land, big or small, in a way that enhances habitats, protects profits, and safeguards the natural environment and rural communities.

Brigid, from a suckler and tillage farm, has been the manager for the Farming for Nature project since its inception in 2018.

Its vision is that all farmers and landowners in Ireland are informed and supported to increase biodiversity on their holdings, manage their land/farm in a holistic manner, provide cleaner water, build fertile soils, help mitigate against (and adapt to) climate change, and produce nutrient-dense food that will benefit their community, their economy and their environment.

Emma is a conservation ecologist who, alarmed by the rate of decline of Ireland’s biodiversity, founded habitats.ie, a consultancy service in biodiversity conservation, education and research.

She also runs a 50-acre organic farm and biodiversity reserve where, in partnership with state bodies, NGOs and third level institutes, she tests and develops methods in nature restoration and regenerative agriculture on Irish farmland.

Their book has contributions from more than 50 Irish farmers, and shares farmers’ experiences of how working with nature can help reduce costs and improve incomes.

Farming for Nature has 104 farming ambassadors across Ireland, including Eoghan Daltun who created a temperate rainforest on what was previously ecologically wrecked land on the Beara Peninsula.

Farmers, Brigid says, are at the coalface of climate change.

‘I think every farmer in the country is at least wondering how to adapt to climate change if not mitigate it,’ she said.

‘The family farm is very important to keep alive in Ireland for the legacy for future generations for its ecological and cultural aspects. Any move towards corporate land ownership disconnects the locals and community from the land and the need to keep it “healthy”.’

Biodiversity Action Plans

Taking essential steps at community level

THERE are lots of easy steps, and plenty of more difficult ones, we can all take in our gardens, in our villages and on our farms to protect biodiversity.

That’s according to ecologist and West Cork resident Mark Robins who is a playing a key role in helping communities throughout the region develop and maintain their biodiversity plans.

‘Biodiversity – that’s “nature” to most of us – is in big trouble across Ireland with many species in decline, habitats under pressure and ecosystems struggling,’ said Mark.

‘West Cork is not immune from the four big drivers of loss and decline – habitat destruction, over-exploitation, damaging invasive species and pollution including climate change,’ he said.

Positively, Biodiversity Action Plans are in place from Rosscarbery to Ballydehob to Schull, to Bandon and beyond in West Cork, all designed protect and restore biological systems.

Plans are being developed for many more areas in the region supported by the Tidy Towns and various other stakeholders including the Cork Nature Network.

Mark put the spotlight on Ballydehob for the tremendous work being undertaken there to protect and promote biodiversity.

‘In the last year, a Sand Martin wall was built as an artificial nesting ‘cliff’ for these birds). In green spaces around the village ‘no mow May’ grass cutting regimes are being introduced where mowing is delayed to let flowers and other pollinators flourish. The ‘Meadow Maker’ – the Yellow Rattle plant - has been sown, and tree planting will be underway before the spring.

‘Many farmers are taking the bull by the horns too and a really helpful new Handbook, appropriately called ‘The Farming for Nature Handbook’ might be just the job to guide their choices. If every farmer would take an action or two from this great production biodiversity loss could turn into gain.

‘When it comes to restoring nature we are the workers – it’s us, in our gardens, in our villages and on our farms, that will make it happen. Right now it feels like more and more people cross West Cork are getting on with the job. Let’s turn those plans into action!’

The Little Food Revolution

Changing attitudes to kids’ food

A campaign has been launched in Clonakilty to create a healthier food environment for children.

Gillian Hegarty, former head chef in Ballymaloe House and Melissa Byrne, a registered dietitian, have launched ‘The Little Food Revolution’ because they were so concerned by the volume of high sugar, high fat, ultra-processed foods that their children were exposed to in schools, after-school activities, sports club etc.

‘The food environment at the moment is flooded with ultra-processed confectionery and snack items. It has become an accepted and expected norm in society that children will be given some food of this nature, no matter what the activity. Our children receive these items by well-intentioned adults across multiple settings including sporting and after-school activities, schools, preschools and after-school care, parties, local shops and businesses, but what people don’t realise is the sheer volume they are getting, which is potentially causing a problem to their health,’ said Gillian and Melissa.

The food environment was unrecognisable compared to even 10 years ago, they feel.

‘We want to restore balance and ensure our children aren’t bombarded with less healthy food choices at every turn,’ said the two mums.

Pre-school and primary level is the ideal time for change to happen, pointed out Gillian who also does cookery workshops in the Gaelscoil in Clonakilty.

‘I have started a project with Voice Ireland teaching kids tasty ways of using up leftovers and getting them excited about cooking and packing their own lunch boxes as I believe if they have some control, they are more likely to eat what is in their lunch boxes every day and they become more aware about where their food comes from and have a greater appreciation for farmers, growers etc.

‘We can all contribute to this community effort; everyone has a role to play. If we start the conversation with family and friends, make changes where we can, there will be better health for all children,’ she said. The ambition is for the plan to be replicated in other towns in Ireland.

Baile an Ard Foods

Baile an Ard Foods began in 1973 on an Enniskeane farmhouse table to provide the local area with handmade salad foods using local ingredients. It has changed hands over the years while all the time following the local traditional recipes handed down.

‘We are the fifth custodians of the business having taken over last October,’ said Stephen Kearns who runs the business with his partner Sarah. ‘Our goal is simple – to maintain the high quality and taste of the well-loved salad products while expanding our market.’

From their production unit in Liscubba, Lyre with their five staff they produce luxury salad foods such as coleslaw, potato salad, egg mayo and tuna mayo and supply retail and food services, such as delis, restaurants and gastropubs.

‘Proudly, our twin product (coleslaw and potato salad) is a staple in many a West Cork fridge! Our products are available across West Cork shops and supermarkets and we excitingly recently expanded into Cork city SuperValu shops,’ said Stephen.

Being ‘green’ is important at Baile an Ard.

‘Whether it be simple habits such as switching off lights or heaters when not required or reusing packaging – we reuse the mayonnaise buckets for our food services products – we strive to be as green as possible. Not only is it a ‘green’ approach but it also helps our bottom line! We also keep all cardboard veg boxes and wooden pallets from supplier deliveries and give them back monthly – contributing to a circular ecosystem.

‘We recently consciously moved to an electricity provider who uses 100% renewable energy to generate their electricity. It’s a bit disconcerting how we as an island cannot invest in more offshore infrastructure to meet more of our required national electricity demand using the natural wind and wave elements on our doorstep,’ he said.

Stephen is also in the process of upgrading the production unit’s lighting to LED, upgrading a chilled room to be more energy-efficient and installing lighting sensors in our chilled rooms.

‘Our production unit’s water source is from an onsite well ensuring sustainable and fresh water. We are also currently reviewing quotes to install solar PV to both cover our electricity costs and reduce our carbon footprint. We are also looking at installing a heat exchanger unit which will reuse our commercial oven’s steam to heat water – an innovative idea proposed to us after signing up for a ‘Green for Business Report’ to be completed on the business, organised by the ever-helpful Local Enterprise Board.’

Jim Edwards, Kinsale

Reduced energy usage, reduced costs

Recent innovations and investment at gastropub and restaurant Jim Edwards, in business in Kinsale for more than five decades are radically reducing energy usage and the associated costs, while also improving the customer experience.

The business is run by Liam Edwards, who innovatively availed of energy grants to make upgrades to refrigeration and beer-cooling systems, which are very heavy energy users.

‘We actually undertook our own energy assessment using an energy consultant number of years ago before the Local Enterprise Office Green for Business initiative was available,’ explained Liam.

One of the opportunities identified in this process was to upgrade the refrigeration room and the beer-cooling system in the bar.

Availing of an Energy Efficiency Grant, we replaced the freezer cooling system which was costing us a significant amount of money. We were also able to upgrade our beer-cooling system which was over 10 years old,’ he said.

These cooling systems, if old, are one of the main high-energy usages for bars. Also, if they are over 10 years old they can result in beer wastage which is a direct loss of profit back to the bar, as well as resulting in high energy usage, Liam explained.

‘Upgrading to new energy efficient models can see over 61% saving in running costs for cold room and beer systems. These systems are costly, but with the maximum grant businesses can see payback in four years, whereas without it would be 10-11 years,’ he said.

Liam Edwards closed for a week last November to make these improvements. Additionally the new cooling systems such as one installed in Liam Edwards, will result in improved beer quality for the customer as kegs are kept at optimum temperature which will ensure it is fresh, and avoid loss of product.

Molaga Honey

From bees to banking –sustainability is key

Molaga Honey, through the nature of its business, takes its commitment to the environment very seriously.

One of the many ways it shows this is through its use of energy-efficient lighting and machinery at the Timoleague-based business, which demonstrates dedication to reducing energy consumption and lowering carbon emissions.

Furthermore, recyclable packaging and labels are used which helps to minimise its environmental impact and promotes a circular economy.

Owner Kevin Collins works to source materials from local suppliers, buying in bulk which not only supports the local economy but also reduces transportation emissions.

Interestingly, the base where they operate from is not a new building. In fact, it was originally part of the dairy farm that the family still runs today. It has been restored, by putting slate on the original farm buildings, which is further evidence of the importance of sustainability to them.

Kevin uses clover in feeding the bees, which reduces the need for the chemical nitrogen, which further enhances sustainability on the farm.

Molaga Honey has also embraced online banking and digital systems, which not only reduces paper waste but also streamlines processes.

Kevin is heavily involved in community engagement initiatives to promote sustainability in the wider area and not just his business. Among these are the Timoleague Educational Garden and the Agricultural Catchment Programme – a programme set up on Kevin’s farm. He was also invited on the the Environmental Farm & Rural Affairs Committee with the ICSMA.

Looking to the future, his plans include installing solar panels to further reduce the electricity used on site. He would like to update some machinery and select the most environmentally friendly options that are on the market and is also hoping to avail of an energy efficiency grant to part-fund a new energy efficient honey press.

Community tree planting

Planting for a lasting legacy

The West Cork community will come together to plant 1,400 trees on the grounds of Dunmore House Hotel this Sunday, March 9th.

A part of a community initiative to reintroduce a native coastal woodland along the Wild Atlantic Way and the donated trees, all Irish species including oak, birch, Scott’s pine, hazel and rowan, will be planted on part of the old golf course at Dunmore House Hotel near Clonakilty.

This event is made possible with the help of The Olive Branch Health Food Emporium and Green Economy Foundation’s (GEF) ‘Trees on the Land’ project which has donated the trees.

‘Trees on the Land’ works with schools, community groups, councils and many other landowners to coordinate sites to accommodate trees.

Since 2013, the project has planted more than two million trees at several thousand sites.

Its vision is to establish tree cover and woodland in rural and urban areas that will grow for many years and provide valuable resources, beneficial ecosystem services and a lasting legacy for future generations.

Spearheading the tree-planting project at Dunmore are Olive Finn who along with her husband Andy Beattie, of The Olive Branch Health Food Emporium planted 1,000 native trees as a ‘thank you’ to their customers back in 2019.

Tree planting has always been a passion of Olive’s; and Carol and Richard Barrett of Dunmore House Hotel, are also hugely committed to running a sustainable business. Among their many accolades is the ‘50 Shades Greener’ award which they got in 2024, in recognition of the steps they’ve taken to reduce their carbon footprint.

Together these forward-thinking friends have brought the tree-planting project to fruition while Nikki Keeling from GEF will oversee the planting on the day.

‘We are badly in need of more coastal woodlands to draw in more wildlife and also protect our coasts,’ said Olive. ‘The planting is a brilliant example of what can be done when a community gets together – we’re already looking forward to the next one.’

This article was featured in our Greener Living Winter 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!