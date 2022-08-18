Tell me about . . . the Masters of Tradition festival

Matt Purcell is the sound production manager at Masters of Tradition which takes place in Bantry as part of West Cork Music from August 24th to 28th

What can we expect at this year’s festival?

The audiences at this year’s Masters can look forward to five fabulous days of music, song, and chat in wonderful venues in and around Bantry.

Describe the magic of the festival?

Masters of Tradition has a very special connection with its audience. The magic comes from the uniqueness of the venues and the top quality performances that are delivered nightly.

What are you most looking forward to yourself?

Personally I am most looking forward to live performances in front of live audiences. The special connection between performer and listener is something that can never be replicated online.