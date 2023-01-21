Tell me about . . . Designing for Hollywood

West Cork jewellery designer Pat Whyte had several of her pieces worn in the new Disney movie Disenchanted, in what she said was a dream come true

What’s it like having a piece of yours included in a Disney film?

It’s an absolute dream come true. To have seen Disenchanted with some of my designs included was amazing.

I was invited to the gala screening in Dublin. Costume designer and academy award winner Joan Bergin had flown in from the LA premiere to be there.

I was so delighted that I got a shout-out from the Irish Disney team and to see my work on the big screen took my breath away, especially the scene where Amy Adams wears the gold gown with my brooch dazzling away.

What’s your favourite piece of jewellery you’ve designed yourself?

My favourite piece is a five-row faux pearl neckpiece, graduated with a luxurious crystal brooch.

I have produced this in all-white, pale pink and light topaz.

It is one I have had for many past seasons.

Where in West Cork are you from?

I was brought up in Lisavaird, outside Clonakilty.

I consider myself to be a proud West Cork woman. I go back frequently.

My family and some of my best friends are there and it brings me such peace and tranquility.