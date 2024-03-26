Teenager missing in Cork as Gardaí launch appeal

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Simone Scannell, who was last seen in Carrigaline on Thursday, March 21st.

Simone is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a slim build. She has dark brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Simone was wearing a blue crop top with leggings and black shoes. Gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Simone’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.