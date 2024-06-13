Team work and dedication pays off

IT was with great determination that the fifth and sixth class pupils of St Mary’s Primary School in Rosscarbery began their fundraising initiatives to raise money to replace their old school jerseys.

First they organised a ‘no uniform day’ then held a ‘jersey day’ in the school. They then made St Brigid’s crosses and sold them locally.

All the fundraisers were generously supported by the parents, but the target wasn’t reached and the girls were running out of ideas!

One of the sixth class girls mentioned the predicament to her parents, Caroline and Cyril Anderson of Window Warehouse Rosscarbery and they very generously offered to donate the balance of the money.

The design, colour and style for the jerseys was carefully chosen and the order was eagerly awaited. John Hodnett, past pupil and Munster rugby player, was invited to officially launch the jerseys. Fresh from a tour of South Africa, John, an outstanding example of sportsmanship and an inspiration to all, spoke with admiration about the determination, hard work and team effort of the fifth and sixth class girls and told them that these qualities are also very important in sport. John wished them the very best in their forthcoming Sciath na Scol matches.

On May 20th, on their first outing in their new jerseys, the girls won both their football matches.

Thanks was expressed to the parents who supported the numerous fundraisers, Caroline and Cyril Anderson of Window Warehouse Rosscarbery, John Hodnett and especially to the pupils of fifth and sixth class who are shining examples of teamwork – Ní neart go cur le Chéile!