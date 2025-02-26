Teagasc appoints Noel as new head of water quality division

TEAGASC have appointed a new head of water quality knowledge as part of the expansion of Teagasc environment knowledge transfer activities.

Noel Meehan, who has previously worked in the Teagasc agricultural catchments programme, was approved by the Teagasc authority at its recent meeting.

The water quality knowledge department is the second of two which have been established by Teagasc to improve knowledge transfer across the company, following the climate and biodiversity department which is led by Dr Tom O’Dwyer.

‘I’m delighted to have Noel as part of the management team and look forward to working with him,’ said John Spink, head of the Teagasc Crops, environment and land use programme.

‘Noel has a wealth of experience in water quality having led ASSAP (agricultural sustainability support and advisory programme), and previously worked in the Teagasc agricultural catchments programme. he has also worked in advisory services as an agri environment planner and as a business and technology advisor.

‘As head of the water quality KT department, Noel will lead the better farming for water (BFFW) campaign. The new department will bring together all of Teagasc knowledge transfer activities related to water quality into one department, including the ASSAP, the advisory part of the agricultural catchment programme, and nutrient management which are key initiatives that the campaign will build on,’ added Mr Spink.

‘I am delighted to work with the new water quality knowledge transfer team and lead the implementation of the better farming for water campaign,’ said Noel.

‘We have a great opportunity to support farmers to implement water protection measures and move agriculture into an era of sustained water quality improvement.’