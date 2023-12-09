Tea, tech and chats at Ludgate in Skibbereen

SKIBBEREEN’S digital hub Ludgate is asking the public to ‘unlock the world of technology’ while enjoying a tea and a chat.

Their exclusive ‘Tea and Tech’ course, tailored for seniors, is a blend of insightful sessions that demystify gadgets, explore social media and enhance digital skills.

The course is designed to empower seniors to confidently navigate the digital landscape, foster new connections and enrich their lives. They are encouraged to embrace the future with a delightful mix of technology and tea, where every session promises to be a ‘brew-tiful experience!