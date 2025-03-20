TDs declare interests in annual register

ACCOMMODATION for a trip to Milan and an occupation of ‘lawn maintenance’ were among the declarations made by West Cork TDs in the recently-published Dáil Register of Members’ Interests.

Members of the Dáil are required to make an annual statement of their ‘registerable interests’, which includes other occupations and directorships, shares and properties they own and gifts they have received.

Shares in Bank of Ireland and Drinagh Co-op were declared by Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins, who also disclosed that he has land and a farmhouse in Ardavinna, Schull, as well as land at both Lissachaha and Knock in Schull.

Among Deputy Collins’ other interests are directorships of Goleen District Community Council, and in the Local Link service in Bantry.

He declared his occupation as ‘lawn maintenance’.

Deputy Holly Cairns, leader of the Social Democrats party, declared her occupation as ‘farming’ at Church Cross in Skibbereen, but made the note that while both she and her mother’s name are on the farm herd register, all farm payments and income are earned by her mother.

She also disclosed her position as a non-executive director of the West Cork Music Company in Bantry.

Deputy Cairns’ only other disclosures were for a trip to Milan as an invited guest to the Global Progress Field Fellowship, where she declared accommodation and meals.

Cork South West’s third TD, and junior minister, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) had nothing to declare.

Meanwhile, in Cork North West, Deputy Aindrias Moynihan (FF) declared his occupation as a lessor, or landlord, with an interest in property in Bishopstown in Cork city.

He also declared himself as a non-executive director of the Macroom Community Leisure Complex. Deputy Michael Moynihan (FF) noted that he was also a landlord with interests in two different properties in Newmarket and Mallow, and also has a hand in three plots of farmland in Mallow and Newmarket, as well as forestry in Kiskeam, Mallow.

Fine Gael’s John Paul O’Shea had nothing to declare on the register of interests.