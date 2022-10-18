TD claims maintenance crew to be made redundant at Whiddy

BREAKING: Notice of redundancy has been served on three maintenance crew working at Zenith Energy on Whiddy Island, but West Cork TD Michael Collins said four more are likely to follow.

The Independent TD is about to raise the issue in the Dáil this afternoon (Tuesday) after three employees contacted him about the termination of their employment.

The TD believes the company is planning to make their entire maintenance works – comprising of three plant operators, three craft positions, and one person in HSE operations – redundant at the Whiddy oil terminal.

‘The proposed redundancies of its Bantry-based workers will have a devastating effect on the local economy because these excellent experienced workers,’ he added.

The Southern Star has contacted Zenith Energy and requested a comment.

