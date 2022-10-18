News

TD claims maintenance crew to be made redundant at Whiddy

October 18th, 2022 2:05 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Whiddy Island oil terminal. (Photo: Zenith International)

Share this article

BREAKING: Notice of redundancy has been served on three maintenance crew working at Zenith Energy on Whiddy Island, but West Cork TD Michael Collins said four more are likely to follow.

The Independent TD is about to raise the issue in the Dáil this afternoon (Tuesday) after three employees contacted him about the termination of their employment.

The TD believes the company is planning to make their entire maintenance works – comprising of three plant operators, three craft positions, and one person in HSE operations – redundant at the Whiddy oil terminal.

‘The proposed redundancies of its Bantry-based workers will have a devastating effect on the local economy because these excellent experienced workers,’ he added.

The Southern Star has contacted Zenith Energy and requested a comment.

Read more in this week’s Southern Star.

In the shops on Thursday.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.