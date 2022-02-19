TADG’S TREASURE TROVE Bottles, bits ’n’ bobs

Tadg Cullinane made national headlines last week when one of West Cork-based photographer Andy Gibson’s colour photos of the Aherla collector with his bric ’n’ featured on the national media. Tadg has been collecting quirky and unusual items for 20 years. Now in his 80s, Tadg told Ray D’arcy on RTÉ Radio that he is looking for another shed to house more of his ever-expanding selection of everything from tractor and farming parts, to railway lamps, car registration plates and more. Although he’s running out of room, Tadg says he has n o plans to stop collecting. (Photo: Andy Gibson)