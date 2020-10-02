Sweet smell of success for local flower farmer

THE owner of a flower farm outside Drimoleague has been given a ‘highly commended’ award at a national online ceremony today.

Mags Riordan of Bumblebee Flower Farm received the award in the solo business woman category at the Network Ireland Business Woman of the Year awards.

Mags is a floral designer with a passion for the environment. She is a member of the West Cork branch of Network Ireland – a networking organisation for local businesswomen.

She grows nectar-rich flowers, that celebrate the seasons, which she supplies nationwide from her Bumblebee Flower Farm in Castledonovan.

Mags said she was honoured to have received the award today. ‘To look back and see how far my business has come, especially since March, I feel motivated to continue spreading my message and the joy my flowers bring and I thank all at Network Ireland for all their support,’ she said.

Caroline Murphy, president of Network Ireland West Cork said: ‘This is a great achievement but to win during a global pandemic really shows the dedication, innovation and determination that Mags has. I couldn't be happier and I am so proud of everyone who is involved in our branch. It is truly a special branch to be part of and Covid has shown us the value of being a member of such a great organisation.’

The event took place virtually from the Powerscourt Estate in Co Wicklow with host Elaine Crowley, TV presenter and guest speakers included Keith Barry, world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker and Cork native and regular Bantry visitor Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine in New York.