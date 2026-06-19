Survivor to cycle 600km from Malin to Mizen to ‘Break the Cycle’ of domestic violence

DOMESTIC violence survivor Sheila O’Brien set off from Malin Head on a solo 600km cycling journey to Mizen Head to raise vital funds for Safe Ireland.

The challenge, titled ‘Breaking the Cycle’ comes as domestic abuse reports in Ireland hit an all-time high.

In 2024, An Garda Síochána responded to over 65,000 incidents, an average of 1,250 families in crisis every single week, 75% of whom were women.

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For Sheila O’Brien, the cyclist behind the mission, the journey is deeply personal. After living in fear and surviving domestic violence, she is now using her strength to advocate for those still trapped in silence.

‘I thought I wouldn’t see tomorrow. Now, I’m cycling for the others,’ says Sheila. ‘I am getting on my bike to make sure that when a woman reaches out for help, the services and refuge spaces are there to catch her. Taking on the Malin to Mizen cycle for Safe Ireland is more than just a physical challenge for me — it is something deeply personal. As I make my way from the very top of Ireland to the very bottom, I will also be carrying a strong connection to County Cork with me. My uncle, Fr Michael O’Brien, was one of the most respected figures in Cork hurling history, guiding Cork to All-Ireland senior hurling titles in 1984 and 1990 and inspiring generations of players through his passion, leadership and belief in people. Known to many as “The Canon” he left a huge legacy both on and off the field, and even today the annual Canon O’Brien Cup is played in his honour. As I take on this journey from Malin to Mizen for Safe Ireland, I will be thinking of the resilience, pride and determination that he represented, and the deep family connection that ties me to Cork.’

The challenge started on June 6th at Malin Head and will see Sheila travel the 600km to Mizen Head. All proceeds are in aid of Safe Ireland, the national agency working to end domestic violence and support frontline services. To donate visit Sheila O’Brien: 600km of Courage for Safe Ireland at iDonate.ie.http://iDonate.ie.