Support urged for auction in aid of ‘always on’ Baltimore RNLI

THE popular fundraising auction and cocktail party for Baltimore RNLI is back this August 5th.

Taking place in the local sailing club, those who live in the area, visitors, club members and those who benefit from the ‘always on’ essential life-saving service provided by Baltimore RNLI are encouraged to support the event which gets underway at 6pm.

Skibbereen auctioneer, Morgan O’Driscoll will oversee proceedings and commodore Grahame Copplestone said lots will include sailing master classes, concert tickets, restaurant vouchers and more.

Tom Bushe, Baltimore RNLI, operations manager said: ‘After two years of Covid challenges, our fundraising need is more crucial than ever, as crews remain on standby and keep the service afloat, regardless of personal or pandemic issues. Remember that this service is available to all and every craft on the water whether large or small and is an undoubted lifesaver to people on the water and those living in the surrounding islands and coastline.

‘So, whether you are a stranded wind-surfer, an out-of-your-depth family of enthusiastic swimmers, a fisherman with engine failure, a grounded yacht or rowing boat owner, or you are taken seriously ill on one of the surrounding islands, RNLI Baltimore is watching, waiting and ready for the off in your defence if you are faced with a dangerous situation.’