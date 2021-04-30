Support sought to build 12 new houses for the elderly in Schull

SCHULL Community Care is calling on Cork County Council to support its ambitious plans to build 12 new houses for the elderly, as well as people with disabilities.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Western Committee on Monday.

However, divisional county manager, Clodagh Henehan, advised the members that the project will require a material contravention of the County Development Plan if it is to go ahead.

The site for the proposed housing development is adjacent to Schull’s primary care centre at Ardmanagh and is currently zoned for economic development.

At a full Council meeting on Monday, April 26th, it will require a minimum of 41 Council members voting in favour to change the zoning law.

Independent TD, Michael Collins, who is a member of Schull Community Care, told The Southern Star, ‘A project like this was proposed about 25 years ago but it never came to fruition.

‘A lot of time was spent trying to identify a suitable location. We now believe the site next to the medical centre is ideal because of its proximity to the village and healthcare.

‘There is a real need for a project like this on the Mizen,’ he added.

‘But for it to work, we will need the Council on board with planning,’ he said.

He said the department of housing will also need to be on board with funding for the project; and the community will need to come up with a portion of the funding – an estimated €100,000.’

However, Deputy Collins believes this target is achievable.

And he said this because ‘the community in Schull has never been found wanting.’

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) described the proposed change of the zoning law as ‘a no brainer.’

Meanwhile, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) appealed to his Council colleagues to ‘come on board and support the development’ when it comes before the Council on Monday.