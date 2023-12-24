Suppliers sought for wagyu beef

FARMERS in West Cork are being canvassed for their interest in supplying a new dairy-beef cross for a wagyu beef brand coming to Ireland.

Warrendale Wagyu is established in the UK, with the Yorkshire brand linking with more than 750 farmers for its supplier programme. They are seeking dairy farmers to offer a guaranteed market outlet for their calves.

Warrendale Wagyu has partnered with Munster Bovine and Kepak Group to develop a supply chain in Ireland under the Warrendale Wagyu Ireland brand. Farmers who produce Wagyu under this heifer and steer programme will benefit from a guaranteed €200 payment for their four-week-old calf, as well as an additional €50 premium to the breeder after the animal has been processed.

Wagyu is a breed of cattle native to Japan. The Warrendale offering combines full-blood Wagyu genetics with dairy to produce a Wagyu Cross, known as an F1 Wagyu.

‘The Wagyu breed is an ideal fit for Irish dairy beef breeders and the Warrendale Wagyu programme structure is perfectly positioned to guarantee a financial return for farmers and market outlet for Wagyu dairy cross calves,’ said Tom Richardson, Warrendale Wagyu managing director. ‘We are passionate about working with farmers across all stages of the supply chain to promote the highest quality meat that is in huge demand. We are delighted to be supported by Munster Bovine and Kepak in growing this endeavour in Ireland.’

Munster Bovine chief Doreen Corridan said the programme is focused on offering the best genetics to dairy farmers ensuring they get maximum value ‘in addition to the security of easy calving and short gestation. Calf purchasers need a high CBV healthy calf to ensure profitability and also need to be able to conveniently source calves direct from dairy herdowners.’