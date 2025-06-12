Sunscreen still taxed as a ‘luxury product’ as dispensers called for

COUNCILLORS have backed a call for sunscreen dispensers to be installed at all county council offices and libraries, to help normalise the application of the lotion and reduce instances of skin cancer.

North-Cork based Fine Gael Councillor Aileen Browne raised the motion at last week’s meeting of the local authority, saying prevention is better than cure.

‘Skin cancer is now the most common type of cancer in Ireland with over 11,000 new cases diagnosed each year and that number continues to rise,’ said Cllr Browne.

‘What makes it so concerning is that most of these cases are preventable. We have the knowledge and tools but what we lack is the consistent and visible support for prevention in our public spaces.’

Cllr Browne pointed out that we are ‘vulnerable’ due to our fair skin, unpredictable weather and low awareness which makes for a dangerous combination.

‘Making sunscreen part of our daily routine helps build a life-long habit of protection. It’s not symbolic, it’s practical and evidence-based and urgent and Cork County Council should lead by example.’

She also called for the Council to write to the Minister for Health to make funding available to all local authorities and government departments to enable them to install sunscreen dispensers in all public buildings, including schools and third level institutes.

Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan (Ind) supported her motion and pointed out that the HSE rolled out a ‘Sun Smart’ campaign across the beaches in the Carrigaline Municipal District before.

‘This is a great motion and anything we can do to progress this would be great. Skin cancer is on the rise,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said that as a mum-of-four she knows the importance of using sunscreen for her children.

‘All preventable measures should be taken and I would love to see the VAT removed from sunscreen, as it’s currently classed as a beauty product,’ said Cllr Bambury.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said she supported the ‘spirit’ of the motion but pointed out that there are cost implications. She said the roll out of free menstrual products across Council-properties has not been fully implemented yet.

‘We need to get this rolled out before we roll out another one,’ she said.

Council chief executive Moira Murrell said that primarily it’s a public health initiative, but if there was a national scheme and if local authorities are asked to engage in that they would fully support such a national public initiative.

She also pointed out that they do provide sunscreen for all their outdoor staff.