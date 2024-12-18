Sun Divider goes on full release

THIS month sees the full release of Sun Divider - the four-track collaborative EP by Atli Örvarsson and the late West Cork singer-songwriter Talos.

It the first music from Talos since his untimely passing through illness in August, aged just 36.

The project was completed in advance of his death and is being released in accordance with his wishes. Sun Divider is the first of three projects that will see the light of day.

The four-track EP is the result of a year-long collaboration between the producer pair, split between sessions in Atli’s native Iceland, Eoin’s home in West Cork, Ireland, and London.

The four songs on ‘Sun Divider’ delve deep into the intersection between their respective musical venn diagrams: Alti is a BAFTA-winning, Emmy-nominated modern classical composer and producer who specialises in film and TV soundtracks, while Talos was a renowned singer and producer who has released three albums, including the Choice Music Prize nominated debut, Wild Alee.

‘Organic is probably a slightly generic term to describe the process but I can’t think of a better word,’ said Atli.

The EP was released on Friday on the INNI label on digital and limited 12” vinyl, with artwork by Alex Soutre: irishmusicmarket.lnk.to/TalosSunDivider