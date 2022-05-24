Stunningly located Camden Fort opens to the public once again

CAMDEN Fort Meagher in Crosshaven will reopen to visitors this summer season from May 28th. This will be the first time the 16th century coastal artillery fort opens to the public in two years, following a temporary closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The site was restored and subsequently opened to visitors in 2011. The Council established Camden Fort Meagher Developments Designated Activity Company (DAC) in 2016 to develop the location into a year-round tourist attraction.

The running of the fort is assisted by a team of dedicated volunteers who welcome guests with an interest in knowing more about the history and strategic significance of this iconic location in Cork Harbour.

It is also the base for the popular TV series Ultimate Hell Week and has a café with views of Cork harbour. See www.camdenfortmeagher.ie