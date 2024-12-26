Students shine in sell-out musical Matilda! in Clon

THE sell-out run of Matilda! at Sacred Heart Secondary School has been celebrated as another fantastic success in Clonakilty.

These were the hottest tickets in town, with all four matinees and four evening performances selling out in just 90 minutes, with demand for much more.

‘The atmosphere at showtime was electric, a testament to the 46 years of musical tradition at Sacred Heart Secondary School,’ said Isabel Buckley, the school’s public relations postholder.

‘Our very first production, Smike, took place in 1979, and since then, we’ve been proud to earn three gold and two silver All-Ireland medals with our last four productions. It was fantastic to see so many students engaged in every facet of the show, showcasing remarkable talent on stage from both casts.’

Before the show, actress Alisa Weir, who played Matilda in the hit Netflix adaptation even sent the performers a special good luck

message.

The show brings the entire school community together, with two full casts performing.

Donna O’Regan was the musical director, William Browne was the show’s choreographer, and Denise Hayes was the music director. Mark Coombes captured the spirit of the show with his photography.

‘Their vision and dedication made this production possible,’ said Isabel.

It’ll be hard to match this year’s event but Sacred Heart will be sure to be put on another show to remember in

2025.