Students have no 'plan B' to find a school place

BY KIERAN O’MAHONY

A COUNCILLOR has called for urgent short-term measures to be implemented to tackle the lack of secondary school places in Clonakilty after it emerged that 34 students have failed to secure a place at the co-educational Clonakilty Community College for next year.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG), who raised the issue at a Western Divisional Committee meeting last week, said he has been contacted by several worried parents after the first-round offers were made last week.

‘There were 34 students who were unsuccessful in the first round and one or two of the parents told me that they haven’t a plan B in place to find a school for their child,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

These students could be forced to travel outside Clonakilty to attend secondary schools in either Bandon, Dunmanway, or Rosscarbery.

‘The principal, Tommy Brown, told me that they will have to wait until November 28th in order to see how many accept a school place, but there certainly won’t be enough places for all these students.’ Cllr O’Sullivan said this needs needs to be sorted out in the short-term but also needs a permanent solution.

‘Based on the number we could be talking about at least 20 places short and something will have to be done between now and next year. Clonakilty is a county development hub town with a huge number of houses being built and this schools crisis is only going to get worse and worse.’

He said the situation is also removing the choice of co-education for some female students as it is reducing their options, with only one all-girls secondary school in the town.

‘There is very little land zoned for education in Clonakilty, which is a major oversight in the County Development Plan. Even the primary schools are struggling and running out of space and if the population increases, then it will become a major problem.’

Cllr O’Sullian said the current extension of Clonakilty Community College hasn’t been officially opened and yet it is already too small to cater for the demand for school places. Chair of the Western Committee Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) agreed to write to Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) to convey the urgency of the matter. Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) suggested writing to the Minister for Education, Norma Foley on the issue.

Cork ETB was contacted for a comment.