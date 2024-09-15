Street closures are planned in Skibbereen and Clonakilty

PART of the Square and North Street in Skibbereen will be closed from 7am to 7pm for most of the month of October, for resurfacing works.

Cork County Council proposes to close the area from Monday September 30th until Friday 25th October, 2024.

It says that traffic heading from east to west will be required to use the N71, rather than access the town centre via North Street.

The roadworks are planned out in three separate phases. When North Street is closed, traffic heading towards Baltimore and Castletownshend will exit the Schull roundabout on the N71 and travel along Ilen Street (L4211-23), onto Bridge Street, Main Street (R595) and take a right onto Market Street (R595) to access the roads to Castletownshend and Baltimore at the roundabout at

Lidl.

When phase two of the roadworks begins, traffic heading for Baltimore and Castletownshend will exit the Schull roundabout on the N71 and travel along Ilen Street (L4211-23), take a left onto Bridge Street, then an immediate right onto Railway Road, known locally as The Cutting, and from there onto the Baltimore Road (R595).

Phase three, which will involve the closure of the High Street junction with Market Street, means traffic heading towards High Street will continue onto Market Street (R595) and take a left onto Gortnacloghy Road to access High Street from the opposite end.

The Council also proposes a temporary, but 24/7, closure of Patrick Street (the one way section) in Clonakilty between 8am on Monday September 23rd until 8pm on Friday October 18th.

The closure will affect the street from the junction with Assumption Place to the junction with Oliver Plunkett Street.

Traffic will, instead, continue onto Old Chapel Lane and west to Ballinattin crossroads, where it wil turn left and take R588 to the Fernhill Road junction and turn left onto Western Road and from there onto Oliver Plunkett Street.

There will be no local access available for the duration of the closure.