Storm Warning Today

A status orange wind warning for Storm Jorge is in effect today from 1pm until 7pm with a yellow wind warning applicable before and after until midnight.

A status red marine gale warning with west to southwest gale force 8 to storm force 10 winds and occasionally violent storm force 11 will extend to all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea Saturday morning and afternoon.

These severe gusts will extend from the Beara Peninsula to Youghal throughout Saturday from dawn. Cork County Council is asking members of the public to avoid coastal areas during this time where wind speeds will be at their highest.

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

Property owners, residents and visitors are advised to prepare for this dangerous weather event, to protect property, to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay indoors during the warning periods.

Cork County Council advises road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy wind and rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Issues such as fallen trees and road damage can be reported to the local Council office during working hours (Monday to Friday 09.00 to 17.00) or via the emergency number (021) 4800048 outside of these hours.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372 999.

Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the public are advised call ESB in assisting with the identification of location of fallen wires.

In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278.