Storm Aiden update: flood warning, Dursey cable car closed tomorrow

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Wind Warning for Cork, valid from 5am to 10am tomorrow, Saturday.

On Saturday morning strong southerly winds veering south-westerly associated with Storm Aiden will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning for Ireland remains valid from 2am to 4pm tomorrow.

During tonight and tomorrow, strong southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with severe and possibly damaging gusts to around 100km/h. Some coastal flooding is possible also, due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for very unsettled weather this weekend, from 9pm tonight until 6pm on Monday, as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding. It will be very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible. Some coastal flooding is also possible, due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds. Very high seas are predicted.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Orange Marine Gale Warning. South or southwest winds will increase to gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 tonight (Friday) and Saturday on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. Reaching storm force 10 for a time from Carnsore Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head.

In response to these weather warnings, Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened via teleconference, this afternoon.

Property owners, residents and visitors are advised to prepare for this dangerous weather event, to protect property, to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay indoors during the warning periods. Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

In the interests of safety, Dursey Cable Car will be closed tomorrow, Saturday 31st October 2020. An update in relation to the inspection and re-opening will be issued as soon as information is available.

Issues such as fallen trees and road damage can be reported to the local Council office during working hours (Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm) or via the emergency number (021) 4800048 outside of these hours.

Cork County Council will continue to monitor this situation. Further Notices will issue as more information comes to hand. Updates will be provided on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco