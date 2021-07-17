Stoney Steps could be an ‘Instagram’ favourite

A RECENTLY completed colourful mural on the Stoney Steps of Kinsale to honour the notorious Kinsale-born pirate Anne Bonny has ruffled a few feathers since it was unveiled.

While many have given it a thumbs up, others in the town feel it doesn’t fit in with the heritage of Kinsale, while more were concerned about the messaging conveyed.

The colourful Council-backed collaborative art project on the Stony Steps, undertaken by artists ‘Splattervan’ depicts the famous female pirate in modern clothes – including trainers – with the famous slogan ‘Well behaved women seldom make history’ adorned on the many steps.

However, councillors at last month’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District all agreed that it’s a welcome addition to the town and brightens up the area. Municipal district officer Paul Barry said there had been great feedback from the public on the mural so far, while Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) said that the reports are mainly positive but he added that several people felt the mural ‘doesn’t fit into the heritage aspect’ of the town.

‘It already has become the new area for taking pictures and a focal point and it will grow on people but also improve the overall ambience of Kinsale. People are quite entitled to their opinions,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said it is beautiful and colourful and brightens up that whole area of the town, which she said was quite drab.

‘I have had some negative feedback, however, on the messaging on the mural, with some asking me is that the message we want to convey in Kinsale. Not everybody is pleased with the messaging on the steps but I do think the aesthetic of it is marvellous and more brightening up of our towns is welcome,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said she loves the Stony Steps and the colour used and said it’s provoking conversation too.

‘Sometimes we can over-analyse things and we should just go with the flow and I reckon it will become one of the most Instagrammed photos this year,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) welcomed the works, too, and acknowledged that it is provoking some comment as well, while Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) said it’s something they should look at doing more around towns and villages in the Municipal District.

‘We should keep our eyes open for other locations hat we can put something really unique there that would add to the attractiveness of the areas,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.