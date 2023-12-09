Stole pizza, cider, and scratch cards

THE case against a man who stole from his employer in Ballylickey has been adjourned to the April sitting of Bantry Court.

In view of the fact that the accused, Shaun Du Plessis (39) of 2 Dalewood, Glengarriff, has no previous convictions, Judge James McNulty said he would consider giving the accused the benefit of a conditional discharge.

Du Plessis, through his solicitor Flor Murphy, pleaded guilty to stealing Coke, bread, and cider on September 21st, 2022. The following day, he admitted taking scratch cards worth €25. On the third day, he took a large and a small cooked pizza. The fourth charge – which related to September 28th – alleged that he stole Coke.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan, for the prosecution, said the items were taken from Cronin’s Centra in Ballylickey.

The investigating officer, Gda Daniel O’Shea, examined CCTV footage and this showed the accused taking the items without paying for them. Sgt O’Sullivan said the accused, who has no previous convictions, took items to the total value of €84.98, none of which was recovered.

Mr Murphy said his client came from South Africa to live here with his wife and children.

He secured a job at Cronin’s, which also provided him and his family with accommodation.

‘He has lost his job and had to find accommodation,’ said Mr Murphy.

The solicitor said staff could take items on the condition that they paid for them at the end of every day, but his client did not do that. ‘He is now working in construction and deeply regrets his actions,’ said Mr Murphy.

After considering the evidence, Judge McNulty said he will ‘deal with it afresh in the spring’ and adjourned the case to the April 23rd sitting.