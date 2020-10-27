Steel supports in place at gutted Skibbereen convent and chapel

A STEEL structure that was specially made to support the walls of a convent and a chapel building – both of which were gutted by fire on September 29th – has been installed at Convent Hill in Skibbereen.

Paul Collins, the chief executive of Remcoll Capital Ltd, confirmed to The Southern Star that exact measurements were taken as soon as the company was permitted access to the site following a forensic investigation by gardaí.

Mr Collins said the steel structure was designed and manufactured to offer maximum support for the integrity of the walls of the historic convent and chapel buildings that so many people hold dear.

The steel frame was put in place last weekend and the tops of the walls were also capped to prevent any water damage occurring.