News

Status Yellow wind warning issued for Cork

March 10th, 2021 9:35 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Cork Photo: (Shutterstock)

Share this article

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Cork which is valid from 12pm today until 7am tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson said that it will become very windy from Wednesday afternoon through until Thursday morning.

'Southwest winds, veering westerly will gust 90 to 110km/h generally, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping.'

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.