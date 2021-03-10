Status Yellow wind warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Cork which is valid from 12pm today until 7am tomorrow morning.
A spokesperson said that it will become very windy from Wednesday afternoon through until Thursday morning.
'Southwest winds, veering westerly will gust 90 to 110km/h generally, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping.'
